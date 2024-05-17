iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Position Decreased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EMXC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. The stock had a trading volume of 637,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,195. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

