Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

KBE stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $47.99. 434,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,923. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

