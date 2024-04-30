Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $273.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $271.00 to $273.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.78.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

UNP opened at $240.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.15 and its 200-day moving average is $235.56. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $190.71 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.