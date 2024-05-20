Assetmark Inc. Buys 84,765 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,463,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,765 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.39% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $84,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 389,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,952. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

