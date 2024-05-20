Columbia Asset Management Acquires 247 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.0% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LLY traded up $13.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $783.48. 2,187,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,941. The company has a market cap of $744.63 billion, a PE ratio of 114.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $760.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $686.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

