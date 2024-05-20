David Brainard Sells 914 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $22,429.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 182,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, David Brainard sold 14,227 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $253,525.14.

EverQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.10. 324,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,542. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVER. B. Riley lifted their price target on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 472,821 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EverQuote by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,813 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 214,486 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

