Digi International (DGII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Digi International has set its Q2 guidance at $0.45-0.49 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.450-0.490 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. On average, analysts expect Digi International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Digi International Stock Up 0.1 %

DGII opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Featured Stories

