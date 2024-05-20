Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.29

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 3824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Creatd Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $542.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 4.05.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators in the United States. It operates in four segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

