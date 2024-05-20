Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Thomas J. Shaw Purchases 48,635 Shares

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 48,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,094.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,417,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Retractable Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. 303,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,857. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retractable Technologies stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 0.42% of Retractable Technologies worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Stories

