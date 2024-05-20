Assetmark Inc. Sells 80,154 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,154 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.66% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $93,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JIRE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JIRE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.33. 73,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.49.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

