Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.90

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $62.90, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.13.

Arcadis Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Arcadis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.7747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.69.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

