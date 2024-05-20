BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) CFO Buys $40,560.00 in Stock

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) CFO John R. Barnett acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,655. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BGSF Stock Performance

BGSF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.78. 138,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,390. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. BGSF, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGSF

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BGSF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 37.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BGSF in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on BGSF

About BGSF

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.