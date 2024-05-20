Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,182 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.0% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 17,418.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,233,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $358,349,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Visa by 34.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $903,955,000 after purchasing an additional 999,167 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

V traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.45. 5,460,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

