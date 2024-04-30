Teladoc Health’s (TDOC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE TDOC opened at $13.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $30.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In related news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at $572,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $89,878.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at $572,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,530,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Teladoc Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,287 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.