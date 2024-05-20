Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Redd Hugh Buys 1,000 Shares

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) Director Redd Hugh purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $14,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,534.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.79. 2,773,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,014. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,555,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,398,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,192,000 after purchasing an additional 253,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,298,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,553,000 after purchasing an additional 247,110 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,325,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,696,000 after purchasing an additional 43,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,134,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

