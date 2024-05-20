Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,986 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.92% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $69,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.68. 747,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,040. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

