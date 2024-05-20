QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,768 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. STF Management LP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 18,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,289,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $1,539,081.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $1,539,081.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,260 shares of company stock worth $11,478,430. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,873,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,330. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $220.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.21 and its 200-day moving average is $152.56.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

