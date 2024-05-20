Insider Buying: Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,101 Shares of Stock

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 625,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,328,297.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pl Capital Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, May 14th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 17,403 shares of Old Point Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $247,992.75.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF remained flat at $14.82 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001. Old Point Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Point Financial in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on OPOF

Old Point Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.