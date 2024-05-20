Assetmark Inc. Has $80.53 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,227 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $80,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,175,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,851,000 after purchasing an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $377,631,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,430,000 after purchasing an additional 237,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.02. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day moving average is $177.33.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

