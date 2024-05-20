Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.90

Shares of Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.
Senior Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About Senior
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.
