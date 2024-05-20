Insider Buying: Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 10,000 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $17,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,873,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,072.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.95. 199,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.56. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.46 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 69.13% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBIO. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 124.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 161,870 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 21.8% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

