Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.17

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 108051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.
Evotec Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
About Evotec
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
