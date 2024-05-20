PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Director Sells $68,080.00 in Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at $944,746.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $68.71. The company had a trading volume of 51,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,875. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $632.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PC Connection by 30.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter worth about $332,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PC Connection by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

