Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Acquired by Yarra Square Partners LP

Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 266,000 shares during the period. Newpark Resources makes up about 5.3% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Yarra Square Partners LP owned 0.96% of Newpark Resources worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Newpark Resources by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 875,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 608,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,872 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,187,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after acquiring an additional 162,941 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Price Performance

Newpark Resources stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.84 million, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 2.78. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $7.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.