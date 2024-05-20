Assetmark Inc. Has $67.86 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 817,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,610 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $67,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.28. 1,093,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,141. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $95.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.59.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

