Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Natural Health Trends Trading Up 2.1 %

Natural Health Trends stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.20 and a beta of 0.83. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.29%.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

About Natural Health Trends

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

