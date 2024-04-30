Carpenter Technology (CRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

CRS stock opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.07. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $84.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

