Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Up 11.7% in April

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the April 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.68. 606,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,321. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Immunocore’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMCR. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IMCR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Immunocore by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Immunocore by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.