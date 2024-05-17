Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $178.46 and last traded at $177.29. 30,362,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 101,052,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $561.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.77 and a 200 day moving average of $202.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after acquiring an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,765,000 after buying an additional 909,170 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

