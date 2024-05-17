Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 1.3%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $21.94. 13,775,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 62,038,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. HSBC lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.85, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.76.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,743,166.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,743,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $198,283.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 703,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,370,095.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,457,938 shares of company stock worth $415,665,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

