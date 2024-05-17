Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Up 11.5% in April

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUZ. StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CUZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.81. 329,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.27. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cousins Properties news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,412,000 after buying an additional 456,251 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,164 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,898,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,377,000 after purchasing an additional 399,468 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 916,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Cousins Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,667,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,337,000 after purchasing an additional 71,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.