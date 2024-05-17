Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Down 10%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 677,084 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 328,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$135.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.26, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.22 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.0235849 EPS for the current year.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver and iron magnetite ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow Copper property that consist of approximately 28.8 square-mile land patented claims located in Yerington, Nevada.

