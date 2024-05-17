Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in April

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the April 15th total of 266,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:EPWDF remained flat at $15.17 on Friday. Electric Power Development has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16.

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. operates as electric utility company in Japan. The company engages in the development and operation of 60 hydroelectric power plants with total owned capacity of 8,577 MW; wind power with total owned capacity of 477 MW; geothermal power with total owned capacity of 38 MW; thermal power with total owned capacity of 8,810 MW; solar; biomass; and nuclear business.

