Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.19.

Walmart stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.38. 10,371,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,685,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $64.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $518.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,340,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,117,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $338,602,000 after purchasing an additional 518,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 48,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

