Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 0.6%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.31. 6,103,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 52,766,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a "sell" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 211,037 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

