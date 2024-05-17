Short Interest in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Increases By 11.7%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the April 15th total of 9,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ADT Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ADT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,489. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. ADT had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADT

Institutional Trading of ADT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 31.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 29,579,797 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $198,776,000 after buying an additional 7,131,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,406,307 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,575 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth approximately $22,667,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ADT by 8,206.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,228,796 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after buying an additional 3,189,926 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627,166 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,577,000 after buying an additional 2,740,447 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.