Short Interest in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Increases By 11.8%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,900,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 88,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,110,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 168,224 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 84.9% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 21,208,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,088,088. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 105.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

