APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Short Interest Update

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,585 shares of company stock worth $10,578,496 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in APi Group by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 100.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in APi Group by 81.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APG

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.86. 1,135,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.26. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.