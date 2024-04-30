DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

DLH Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.55 million, a P/E ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 1.20. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. DLH had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DLH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $65,003.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,125 shares in the company, valued at $358,913.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DLH by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 505,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,173 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 803,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 102,275 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in DLH in the third quarter valued at $1,180,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DLH by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DLH by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Featured Articles

