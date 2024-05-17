ARGA Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 4,972 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.40. The company had a trading volume of 296,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

