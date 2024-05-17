Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 17th (ACA, ACHC, ACHR, ADAP, AES, AMAT, AN, ANF, APH, APR.UN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 17th:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Arcosa Inc alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $101.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $6.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $9.00 to $3.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $21.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $225.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $222.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $245.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $255.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $225.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $250.00 to $255.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $169.00 to $187.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $144.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $137.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ATS (TSE:ATS) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$54.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ATS (TSE:ATS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATS (TSE:ATS) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$63.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATS (TSE:ATS) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$67.00 to C$59.00.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$141.00 to C$137.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$137.00 to C$143.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $4.50. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $19.50 to $20.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $230.00 to $209.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$335.00 to C$305.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $48.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $22.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $180.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$73.00 to C$74.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.50.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$73.00 to C$76.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$73.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $165.00 to $168.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $165.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.23 to C$3.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $50.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.40 to C$2.60. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $450.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $383.00 to $390.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $425.00 to $385.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $17.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $16.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $191.00 to $181.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $22.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $19.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $17.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $38.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its target price trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$0.50 to C$0.35.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $75.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$55.00 to C$56.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $25.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $54.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.75 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $14.50 to $13.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $230.00 to $175.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $235.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $272.00 to $220.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $200.00 to $190.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $250.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $275.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.75 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $5.60 to $7.00. Wedbush currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price raised by Evercore Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from C$16.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $12.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $75.00 to $70.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $162.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.25. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) had its price target raised by BWS Financial from $74.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $33.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $38.00 to $43.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $28.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $41.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Largo (NYSE:LGO) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $4.70 to $4.80. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $520.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $213.00 to $214.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $21.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$26.50.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $500.00 to $470.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $500.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $460.00 to $475.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $130.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$113.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $440.00 to $450.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $540.00 to $554.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $300.00 to $280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $265.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $54.00 to $56.00. Mizuho currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Organigram (TSE:OGI) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$4.40 to C$4.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $105.00 to $110.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $600.00 to $650.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $129.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$13.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.50 to $9.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $141.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$148.00 to C$154.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$148.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $124.00 to $131.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $43.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $79.00 to $86.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $145.00 to $179.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.50 to C$23.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$93.00 to C$90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $119.00 to $120.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $138.00 to $139.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $170.00 to $160.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $195.00 to $175.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $185.00 to $180.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $0.80 to $0.70. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $18.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $103.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) had its target price cut by Acumen Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $50.00 to $52.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price increased by Stephens from $182.00 to $193.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $192.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $189.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.33 to $73.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $68.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $63.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $68.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $75.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $69.00 to $71.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $69.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $75.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $69.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $330.00 to $350.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $22.90. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $310.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.