Kickstand Ventures LLC. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $79.94. 1,618,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,031. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.05.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

