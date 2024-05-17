Kickstand Ventures LLC. Acquires New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 518.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 206,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ARKK traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.19. 8,818,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,895,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.