ProPetro (PUMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ProPetro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ProPetro Price Performance
NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $968.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.13. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on ProPetro
ProPetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProPetro
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.