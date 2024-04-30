ProPetro (PUMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ProPetro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $968.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.13. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUMP. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

