DoorDash (DASH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DoorDash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $132.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.39, a PEG ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.34. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $143.34.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,942.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,942.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 492,282 shares of company stock valued at $64,336,392. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.92.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

