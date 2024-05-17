Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 87,458 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,361,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 87,458 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.14% of Matador Resources worth $77,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

