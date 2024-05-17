Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 241 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,439.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $266.00 and a 1-year high of $1,999.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,436.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $892.89.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,516.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,516.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total transaction of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,177 shares of company stock worth $102,045,061. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,678.75.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

