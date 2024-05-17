Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 95,027 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,259,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.11% of CSX worth $78,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 196,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 105,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 289,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.