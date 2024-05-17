Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 765.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 10,036.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 132,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

