Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Interpublic Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interpublic Group of Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $31.63 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 121,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 48,996 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 67,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 641,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,690,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,162,000 after purchasing an additional 853,287 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.